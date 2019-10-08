Today’s Headlines
- LAPD Stops and Searches Blacks/Latinos More Than Whites (LAT)
- No Spectrum News, L.A. Did Not Install 600 New Bike Lane Miles (Biking in L.A.)
- Driver Flees After Crashing Into Multiple Parked Cars In East L.A. (OnScene TV)
- WeHo Looks To Put Funding Behind Crenshaw North Push (Urbanize)
- Driver Cuts Into Occupied Bike Lane In NoHo (YouTube via Reddit)
- L.A. Clarifying Central City West Affordable Housing Requirements (Curbed)
- Audit Finds Homeless Housing Construction Costs Excessive (LAT)
- Amtrak Launches 2 For 1 Sale On Long Distance Routes (LAT)
- Waymo Mapping L.A. For Later Robocars (CNBC)
- “Keep Pasadena Moving” Asks Folks To Fill Out Survey (Survey Monkey)
