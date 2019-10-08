Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Stops and Searches Blacks/Latinos More Than Whites (LAT)
  • No Spectrum News, L.A. Did Not Install 600 New Bike Lane Miles (Biking in L.A.)
  • Driver Flees After Crashing Into Multiple Parked Cars In East L.A. (OnScene TV)
  • WeHo Looks To Put Funding Behind Crenshaw North Push (Urbanize)
  • Driver Cuts Into Occupied Bike Lane In NoHo (YouTube via Reddit)
  • L.A. Clarifying Central City West Affordable Housing Requirements (Curbed)
  • Audit Finds Homeless Housing Construction Costs Excessive (LAT)
  • Amtrak Launches 2 For 1 Sale On Long Distance Routes (LAT)
  • Waymo Mapping L.A. For Later Robocars (CNBC)
  • “Keep Pasadena Moving” Asks Folks To Fill Out Survey (Survey Monkey)

