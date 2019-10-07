Today’s Headlines
- So Cal Gas Prices Near $5 Per Gallon (Fox11)
- Cancellation Of High Desert Freeway A Good Thing (LAT)
- More On Gold Line Construction Contract (SGVTribune)
- Carnage: Pasadena Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (ABC7)
- LAX Ride-Hail Plan Includes Bus-Only Lanes (@CarterRubin Twitter)
- Supervisors Adopt West Carson TOD Plan (Urbanize)
- Plan Commission Supports MacArthur Park Affordable Housing vs. Appeal (Urbanize)
- Biking in L.A. Shares CicLAvia Photos
