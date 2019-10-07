CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2019 – Open Thread

Yesterday, CicLAvia returned to its popular Heart of Los Angeles route, this time celebrating the 100th birthday of UCLA. The open streets festival centered on downtown Los Angeles, including adjacent communities: Arts District, Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, and MacArthur Park.

The route included many familiar sites, some popular since the very first CicLAvia in October 2010: the historic 4th Street Bridge over the L.A. River, MacArthur Park, the downtown Civic Center, and Little Tokyo’s pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining areas.

It did not appear to be the most crowded Heart of L.A. CicLAvia ever, but the Metro-rail-friendly central L.A. route always draws plenty of participants. Tens of thousands of cyclists, pedestrians, scooterists, skaters, runners, wheelchair-users, and others enjoyed the pleasant car-free streets.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Heart of Los Angeles CicLAvia?