CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2019 – Open Thread

Yesterday's Heart of L.A. CicLAvia returned to the historic 4th Street bridge. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Yesterday, CicLAvia returned to its popular Heart of Los Angeles route, this time celebrating the 100th birthday of UCLA. The open streets festival centered on downtown Los Angeles, including adjacent communities: Arts District, Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, and MacArthur Park.

The route included many familiar sites, some popular since the very first CicLAvia in October 2010: the historic 4th Street Bridge over the L.A. River, MacArthur Park, the downtown Civic Center, and Little Tokyo’s pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining areas.

It did not appear to be the most crowded Heart of L.A. CicLAvia ever, but the Metro-rail-friendly central L.A. route always draws plenty of participants. Tens of thousands of cyclists, pedestrians, scooterists, skaters, runners, wheelchair-users, and others enjoyed the pleasant car-free streets.

CicLAvia appeals to all ages
CicLAvia appeals to all ages – young riders on the 4th Street Bridge
CicLAvia cyclists near L.A. City Hall
CicLAvia draws many tricked-out bikes like this patriotic bubble-blowing one
CicLAvia on 7th Street in Central City West
Long line for Metro Bike Share during CicLAvia
The intersection of 7th and Alvarado Streets has a recently installed diagonal crossing. During CicLAvia, the pedestrian-only scramble  phase remained intact – cyclists were held while pedestrians cleared the intersection.
CicLAvia on historic Broadway in downtown Los Angeles

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Heart of Los Angeles CicLAvia?

 

