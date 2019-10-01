This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. – plus Weekend to End Homelessness, Walktober, Clean Air Day, Walk to School Day and more!

Tuesday 10/1 – Tonight the city of L.A.’s Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet starting at 7 p.m. at Hollywood City Hall, at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at meeting agenda or Facebook event.

– the city of L.A.’s Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet starting at 7 p.m. at Hollywood City Hall, at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at meeting agenda or Facebook event. Wednesday 10/2 – This Wednesday is National Walk to School Day. L.A. Walks will hosts PEOPLE V. STREETS where parents and volunteers at both schools will dress up and carry signs and props to slow traffic as parents and students walk to school. The event will take place from 7:30-8 a.m. at two L.A. schools: Vista Charter Middle School at 2900 W. Temple Street in historic Filipinotown, and Franklin Avenue Elementary School at 1910 N. Commonwealth Avenue in East Hollywood. Details at L.A. Walks.

Sunday 10/6 – Celebrate CicLAvia’s return to the Heart of L.A., celebrating the 100th year of UCLA. The free, fun, family-friendly open streets festival returns to central L.A. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route is easily accessed using the Metro Expo, Gold, Purple or Red Lines – also Amtrak or Metrolink. Details at CicLavia. Share via Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.