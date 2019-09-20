Today’s Headlines
- Metro Looks To Open West Santa Ana Branch In Phases (Urbanize)
- Man Killed By Amtrak Train In Chatsworth (Daily News)
- Driver Jumps Curb, Seriously Injures Silver Lake Pedestrian (Keep Rowena Safe)
- How Caltrans Is Responding To Climate Change (LAist)
…How Metro Is Responding To Climate Change (LAist)
- CA To Help Finance Vegas High-Speed Rail (ABC7)
- Urbanize Runs Down List Of Third And Final HHH Housing Call Projects
…Curbed On HHH Approval, Including Lee-Opposed Chatsworth Housing
- Today is Global Climate Strike and Park(ing) Day – see weekly SBLA calendar
