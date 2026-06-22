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Monday’s Headlines

Metro D Line, CicLAvia, West Hollywood, Chinatown, World Cup buses, E Line extension, Culver City, Sunland Tujunga, Griffith Park, car-nage, and more
10:56 AM PDT on June 22, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
CicLAvia Leimert Park meets Expo Park this Sunday May 28
  • D Line Increasing Metro Rail Ridership (The Source)
  • CicLAvia Returns To South L.A. This Sunday (Public Press)
  • WeHo Poised To Eliminate Parking Requirements (Beverly Press)
  • Residents Protest Plans For Chinatown Mead Housing Redevelopment (Public Press, Squawk Box)
  • How Metro Borrowed 196 Buses For the World Cup (The Source)
  • LAT Praises D Line Art In Stations, Criticizes Surface Space At Stations
  • Construction Progressing On Second D Line Extension (Beverly Press)
  • LAT Airs Driver Concerns About Eastside Metro E Line Extension
  • L.A. Poised To Receive $875M For Olympic Transpo Funding (LAT)
  • Culver City Pride Ride Coming Up This Saturday June 27 (CC Crossroads)
  • City Responds To Sunland-Tujunga Speeding and Traffic (CV Weekly)
  • City Begins Planning Process For South Griffith Park (Beverly Press)
  • Carnage: South L.A. DUI Driver, Fleeing One Crash, In Deadly 3-Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Irwindale Truck Driver Crashes Into 210 Median Killing One, Injuring 32 People (KTLA)
    • Westlake Driver Crashes Injuring Four People (KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Santa Ana Bicyclist (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
    • Lakewood Driver Crashes Into Pole, Hospitalizing Five Passengers, Including Toddler In Critical Condition (KTLA, KABC)
    • Driver Crashes Into Montclair Taco Stand and Parked Cars (KABC)
    • Two Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway Grapevine (KTLA)
    • Hermosa Beach Driver Crashes Taking Out Power Lines, Closing Pier (KCAL)
  • Boyle Heights Warehouse Fire Continues To Burn and Pollute (BH Beat)
  • Heat Wave To Scorch So Cal This Week (LAT)

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