This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Metro board committee meetings, Park(ing) Day, Culver City walking and bicycling meeting, Global Climate Strike, and more.

Monday 9/16 – Tonight Culver City will host a joint meeting of the City Council/ Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 7 p.m. at City Council Chambers at 9770 Culver Boulevard. Agenda items include municipal bike-share, downtown-Expo bike connection, Higuera Street Bridge, and more. Details at meeting agenda.

– Mid-City West Neighborhood Council will host three mini-parks, located at Toasted and Roasted (co-hosted by the Melrose Business Improvement District) at 7311 Melrose Avenue, Roji Bakery at 807 S. La Brea Avenue, and L.A. Chankla at 5354 Wilshire Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.

– IBI Group will host a park from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of their downtown L.A. offices at 315 West 9th Street.

Any other L.A.-area folks hosting parks? Submit time/location/description/link (email below), and SBLA will share and update this post.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.