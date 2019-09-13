Today’s Headlines

Metro Adding Back Cut Service To Reduce Expo Line Crowding (The Source)

New Report On How Infrastructure Can Foster Equity (L.A. Thrives)

Metro Seeking Private Partners For Sepulveda Rail (Daily News)

Bike Tour Sign Of West Adams Gentrification (Curbed)

Defend Boyle Heights Anti-Gentrification Activists Disrupt Art Gallery (Incendiary)

Reddit Asks Will 405 Car Traffic Ever Be Fixed?

Valley Neighbors Using Private Smart Cameras To Track License Plates (LAT)

Five Words That Have A Different Meaning In Transit (Footnotes)

SF Subway Completion Delayed A Couple Years (SBSF)

How Metro Catches Catching 91 Freeway Express Lane Scofflaws (Daily News)

Catching 91 Freeway Express Lane Scofflaws (Daily News) L.A. To Trump On Homelessness: “Show Us the Money” (LAT)

East L.A. Tenant Challenged Landlord Leading To County Rent Control (L.A. Taco)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA