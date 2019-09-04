Today’s Headlines
- ‘Fix the City‘ Sues To End L.A. Transit Oriented Community Affordable Housing Incentives (LAT)
- Driving Is So Cal Liberals Blind Spot – But Straws! (LB Post)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Cyclist (ABC7)
…El Sereno Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (Eastsider)
…Curbed On L.A.’s Hit-and-Run Epidemic
- Son Of Lying Eagle Rock Nimby Arrested For Setting Fire, Trying To Murder Homeless (LAT, Daily News, Eastsider, @topomodesto Twitter)
- Chinatown Tenant Agreement Falling Apart (Curbed)
