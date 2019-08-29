Today’s Headlines
- Curbed Questions Koretz E-Scooter Rhetoric
- Hecklers Shut Down Long Beach Safety Q+A (Press Telegram)
- Glendale Council Votes To Proceed With New L.A. River Bridge (CiclaValley)
- New Metro Buses With USB Ports (Reddit)
- City Controller Skeptical Of Homeless Authority (Curbed, LAist)
- The Death Of An Unhoused Person Joseph Reyes (L.A. Taco)
- Supportive Housing Proposed In Echo Park (Urbanize)
- Eastsider Has Photos Of Nearly-Complete North Atwater Multi-Use Bridge
- Bye Vision Zero Website, Hello New LADOT Livable Streets Website
