SGV Connect 47 – Catching up with Active SGV and David Diaz

We’re trying something new this week, both by hosting two podcasts in the same week and by conducting our first joint interview. In this episode both Damien Newton and Kris Fortin interview David Diaz, the director of the Streetsie Award-Winning super-group, Active SGV.

We cover a lot of ground in this one. If you’re looking for more information on any of these topics, check out these links to past episodes of SGV Connect and to Active SGV’s website:

A quick programming note: we promised an update on Foothill Transit in our “next episode” earlier this week. That interview is still coming, but since we spoke so much about tonight’s Golden Streets meeting in this podcast, we wanted to get this one live as quickly as possible. Look for that interview and much more in September.

