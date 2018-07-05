SGV Connect 23: Bike Friendly Businesses

This week, SGV Connect looks at Bike SGV’s Bike Friendly Business Program with a two-part interview.

First, we talk with Danielle Zamora, outreach coordinator for Bike SGV, who oversees the Bike Friendly Business program. Zamora outlines how business corridors are selected for this program, how outreach is done to businesses, what must be done by a business to qualify, and what the benefits of joining the program are. For more information on how your business can sign-up, click here to visit Bike SGV’s program page.

Then we interview Michelle Hammond, the owner of The Munch Company (Instagram, Facebook) in South Pasadena. The Munch Company is a gourmet sandwich shop with vegan and vegetarian options. The Munch Company was an early member of the Bike Friendly Business Program, and Bike SGV promoted a ride to their shop last week. For more information on these rides and other Bike SGV events, click here.

Kris Fortin and I did a couple of joint podcasts before he went on vacation, and I went solo in June while he was gone. But now he’s back, and we’re looking forward to a fun and exciting second half of the year.