Today’s Headlines
- Today is Election Day in the City of L.A. Council District 12 (LAist, Daily News)
…Green New Deal A Polarizing Issue In CD12 (LAT)
…Dems Look To Flip Council Seat Long Held By Republicans (LAT)
- Starting This Month, DASH Rides Are Free For Students With Student Pass (The Source)
- Uber/Lyft Contribute To L.A. Congestion, Like Other Drivers (LAist)
- Carnage: Redondo Beach Motorcyclist Killed By DUI Driver (Daily Breeze)
- Uber to Stop Serving Ontario Airport Due to Fee Increase to $4 (LAT)
- Business Owners Pushing Back Against Reseda Safe Parking For Homeless (Daily News)
…Safe Parking Moving Forward Slowly At Echo Park Library (Eastsider)
- E-Bikes Have Plenty Of Health Benefits (Price Tags)
- CA Climate Emissions Fell Slightly, Though Not For Transporation (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA