Today’s Headlines

  • Downtown L.A. Looks To Remove Minimum Parking Requirements (Curbed)
  • SGV Cities May Have To Give Up Money For Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
    and/or maybe trim some of those 3,580 new park-and-ride spaces planned
  • Teens Assault Other Teens After Meeting On Expo Line (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Drivers Drags Bike, Leaves Rider Barely Alive (Biking in L.A., CBS)
  • E-Scooter Pilot Has Mixed Results (Downtown News)
  • Claremont Plans Gold Line/Metrolink Transit-Oriented Development (Urbanize)
  • NY Times Likes the View From Expo Line

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA