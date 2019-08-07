Today’s Headlines
- Downtown L.A. Looks To Remove Minimum Parking Requirements (Curbed)
- SGV Cities May Have To Give Up Money For Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
…and/or maybe trim some of those 3,580 new park-and-ride spaces planned
- Teens Assault Other Teens After Meeting On Expo Line (SMDP)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Drivers Drags Bike, Leaves Rider Barely Alive (Biking in L.A., CBS)
- E-Scooter Pilot Has Mixed Results (Downtown News)
- Claremont Plans Gold Line/Metrolink Transit-Oriented Development (Urbanize)
- NY Times Likes the View From Expo Line
