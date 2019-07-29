Today’s Headlines

  • Beverly Hills Oversight Committee Questions Spending On Metro Lawsuit (Curbed)
  • Amoeba Music Is Not Historic Enough To Block Development (LAT)
  • Changes Coming For Foothill Transit – Covina Park-and-Ride + (SGV Tribune)
  • Metro Meeting With Virgin-Brightline To Talk High-Speed Rail To Las Vegas (Curbed)
    …Virgin Selling Bonds For L.A.-Las Vegas Train Project (Bond Buyer)
  • Coroner Identifies Man Shot and Killed On Orange Line (Daily News)
  • Clippers Unveil Plans For Inglewood Complex (Urbanize)
  • Fossil Fuel Vehicles Hitting Dead End In European Cities (LAT)

