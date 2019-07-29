Today’s Headlines
- Beverly Hills Oversight Committee Questions Spending On Metro Lawsuit (Curbed)
- Amoeba Music Is Not Historic Enough To Block Development (LAT)
- Changes Coming For Foothill Transit – Covina Park-and-Ride + (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Meeting With Virgin-Brightline To Talk High-Speed Rail To Las Vegas (Curbed)
…Virgin Selling Bonds For L.A.-Las Vegas Train Project (Bond Buyer)
- Coroner Identifies Man Shot and Killed On Orange Line (Daily News)
- Clippers Unveil Plans For Inglewood Complex (Urbanize)
- Fossil Fuel Vehicles Hitting Dead End In European Cities (LAT)
