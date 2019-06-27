Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Bus Ridership Continues To Decline (LAT)
  • The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One, Injures Another in Long Beach (KTLA)
    …Reward For Info On Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Holocaust Survivor (Daily News)
    …Pasadena Man Sentenced 1 Year For deadly Hit-and-Run (Star News)
    …Huntington Park Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Cyclist In Coma (CBS)
  • Silver Lake’s Rowena Road Diet Is Here To Stay (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • 101-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By Vermont/Beverly Red Line Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Approves High-Rise Mixed-Use At Hollywood Amoeba Music Site (Urbanize, Curbed)
  • Silver Lake Must Seize Opportunities For Public Space (Eastsider)
  • L.A. Sanitation and Goodwill Planning Lincoln Hts Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)
  • Nobody Knows What To Do About L.A. Homelessness (Atlantic)
  • Southern California Is Nation’s Most Rent-Burdened Region (LAist)
  • L.A. Seeks $1.2B From CA To End Homelessness (ABC7, LAT)

