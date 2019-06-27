Today’s Headlines

Metro Bus Ridership Continues To Decline (LAT)

The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One, Injures Another in Long Beach (KTLA)

…Reward For Info On Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Holocaust Survivor (Daily News)

…Pasadena Man Sentenced 1 Year For deadly Hit-and-Run (Star News)

…Huntington Park Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Cyclist In Coma (CBS)

101-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By Vermont/Beverly Red Line Station (Urbanize)

L.A. Approves High-Rise Mixed-Use At Hollywood Amoeba Music Site (Urbanize, Curbed)

Silver Lake Must Seize Opportunities For Public Space (Eastsider)

L.A. Sanitation and Goodwill Planning Lincoln Hts Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)

Nobody Knows What To Do About L.A. Homelessness (Atlantic)

Southern California Is Nation’s Most Rent-Burdened Region (LAist)

L.A. Seeks $1.2B From CA To End Homelessness (ABC7, LAT)

