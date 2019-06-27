Today’s Headlines
- Metro Bus Ridership Continues To Decline (LAT)
- The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One, Injures Another in Long Beach (KTLA)
…Reward For Info On Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Holocaust Survivor (Daily News)
…Pasadena Man Sentenced 1 Year For deadly Hit-and-Run (Star News)
…Huntington Park Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Cyclist In Coma (CBS)
- Silver Lake’s Rowena Road Diet Is Here To Stay (Los Feliz Ledger)
- 101-Unit Affordable Housing Planned By Vermont/Beverly Red Line Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Approves High-Rise Mixed-Use At Hollywood Amoeba Music Site (Urbanize, Curbed)
- Silver Lake Must Seize Opportunities For Public Space (Eastsider)
- L.A. Sanitation and Goodwill Planning Lincoln Hts Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)
- Nobody Knows What To Do About L.A. Homelessness (Atlantic)
- Southern California Is Nation’s Most Rent-Burdened Region (LAist)
- L.A. Seeks $1.2B From CA To End Homelessness (ABC7, LAT)
