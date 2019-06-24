This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

CicLAvia in Pico Union/Mid-City! Metro board, Pico Rivera and Azusa bikeways, Burbank complete streets, and more.

Monday 6/24 – Breathe L.A. will host The Changing Landscape of Mobility in Southern California – a conversation on how communities are affected by changes in transportation in our region. The panel discussion will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the California Community Foundation, Joan Palevsky Center Conference Room at 281 S. Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and RSVP via Breath L.A. webpage.

Sunday 6/30 – CicLAvia returns! The free family-friendly open streets festival will open streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pico Union and Mid-City Los Angeles. Details at CicLAvia webpage.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.