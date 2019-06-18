Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian Deaths Are Increasing (PBS News Hour YouTube)
…36,750 Traffic Deaths Nationwide: Bike And Ped Deaths Up (Biking in L.A.)
- Urbanize On Plans For Nordhoff/Roscoe Metro Bus Rapid Transit Line
- CiclaValley Rounds Up SFV Transportation News
- Two DTLA Expo Stations Closing For A Couple Months (Curbed)
- City Council Approves Controversial Expo Park Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)
- DTLA Drivers Crash Onto Sidewalk, Send Three People To Hospital (CBS)
- Easier Now To Buy TAP Cards At Grocery Stores (Daily Breeze)
- More On Koretz E-Scooter Criticisms (NBC)
- Redditor Says LAPD Ticketing E-Scooter Sidewalk Riding
- Daily News Remembers What L.A. Rail Looked Like in 1911
