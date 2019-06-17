Today’s Headlines
- How People Defeated the 710 Freeway (SGV Tribune)
- Curbed On L.A.’s E-Scooter Pilot
- Carnage: Rollover Crash Kills One In North Hills (CBS, Daily News)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In South Gate (Biking in L.A.)
- Daily Breeze Questions Inglewood Mayor Butts Wrecking $52,000 City SUV
- Six Valley Transportation Projects (Daily News)
- Platform’s New Private Mini-Park Under Expo Line In Culver City (Urbanize)
- Hollywood Walk of Fame Getting New Master Plan (Urbanize)
- Gehl Studio Recommendations On Revitalizing WeHo Sunset Strip (WeHoVille)
- Peter Flax: Sharrows Are Bullshit (Twitter)
