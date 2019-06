Today’s Headlines

Purple Line Extension Tunnel Machine Breaks Through To Western (The Source)

Eastside Gold Line Scoping Meetings Start Tonight (The Source)

The Green New Deal And the Future Of the 405 Freeway (Mashable)

Carnage: Car Crash On Imperial Highway Near LAX Kills One (LAT)

Inglewood Approves Rent Control, Caps Increases At 5 Percent (Curbed)

Eagle Rock Church Could Become Bridge Housing (Urbanize)

Tax Vacancies – And Build Housing (LAT)

