  • DTLA Regional Connector Rail Opening Delayed Four Months (Downtown News)
  • Lower Blue Line To Re-Open, Upper To Close (Daily News)
  • Metro Will Charge For Duarte, Arcadia Gold Line Parking (LAT)
    dear LAT: there are no Metro stations in “Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties” – see Metrolink
    …reminder: charging for Metro parking is good for equity and the environment
  • Enviros Sue Over Tejon/Antelope Valley Mega-Development (Curbed)
  • Supportive Housing Proposed On Central Avenue In Watts (Urbanize)
  • GoMonrovia Raises Lyft Ride Prices (SGV Tribune)
  • Glendale Puts Off Regulating E-Scooters (Glendale News Press)
    …How E-Scooters Are Working In L.A. (LAist)
  • Montebello Delays Plans For ADUs, Affordable Housing (SGV Tribune)
  • Self-Driving Cars Implications For Parking (NPR)

