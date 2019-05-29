Today’s Headlines
- DTLA Regional Connector Rail Opening Delayed Four Months (Downtown News)
- Lower Blue Line To Re-Open, Upper To Close (Daily News)
- Metro Will Charge For Duarte, Arcadia Gold Line Parking (LAT)
…dear LAT: there are no Metro stations in “Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties” – see Metrolink
…reminder: charging for Metro parking is good for equity and the environment
- Enviros Sue Over Tejon/Antelope Valley Mega-Development (Curbed)
- Supportive Housing Proposed On Central Avenue In Watts (Urbanize)
- GoMonrovia Raises Lyft Ride Prices (SGV Tribune)
- Glendale Puts Off Regulating E-Scooters (Glendale News Press)
…How E-Scooters Are Working In L.A. (LAist)
- Montebello Delays Plans For ADUs, Affordable Housing (SGV Tribune)
- Self-Driving Cars Implications For Parking (NPR)
