Today’s Headlines
- Move L.A.: Ridership Down Because Low Income People Leaving L.A. (Curbed)
- Metro Weighs Rail Service Reductions (Downtown News)
- Video: Crazy Shirtless Man Throws Rocks At Metro Bus, Cars (KTLA Facebook)
- LAPD Offers $25,000 Reward In Westlake Hit-and-Run Car vs. Bike Crash (LAT)
- Cm O’Farrell Looks To Carve Development Exception For Hollywood Project (LAT)
- Use Street Smarts To Keep Safe On Streets and Trains (LAT)
- Construction Detours Turn L.A. River Path Into Obstacle Course (Eastsider)
