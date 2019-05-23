Today’s Headlines

  • Move L.A.: Ridership Down Because Low Income People Leaving L.A. (Curbed)
  • Metro Weighs Rail Service Reductions (Downtown News)
  • Video: Crazy Shirtless Man Throws Rocks At Metro Bus, Cars (KTLA Facebook)
  • LAPD Offers $25,000 Reward In Westlake Hit-and-Run Car vs. Bike Crash (LAT)
  • Cm O’Farrell Looks To Carve Development Exception For Hollywood Project (LAT)
  • Use Street Smarts To Keep Safe On Streets and Trains (LAT)
  • Construction Detours Turn L.A. River Path Into Obstacle Course (Eastsider)

