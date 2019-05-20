Today’s Headlines

  • OC Drivers Don’t Want Market-Manipulated High Gas Prices (CBS)
  • SGV Tribune Salutes People Who Fought and Killed 710 Freeway Extension
  • Northridge Driver Hit-and-Run Crash Injures Two (Daily News)
  • Cm Ryu Says Rowena Road Diet Will Stay (Curbed, Los Feliz Ledger, Eastsider)
  • SGV Tribune Profiles Ride of Silence
  • L.A. River Bike/Walk Path Just Got A Boost (Daily News)
  • How Crenshaw Became Black L.A.’s Main Street (Curbed)
  • Five Small Lot Homes Proposed By Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
  • The Downsides Of Lyft Car Rental Program (LAT)
  • Curbed‘s Guide To L.A. Renters Rights
  • Streetsbloggy Podcast Recommendation: The War On Cars

