This Week In Livable Streets
626 Golden Streets returns this Sunday! Also, this is Bike Week, with Thursday Bike-to-Work Day and plenty of bike-to-work events.
- All of this month – Get a low-cost Metro Bike Share membership: 30-day pass for only $1 – just use the code MOREBIKES2019. Details at Metro TAP webpage.
- Bike Week events – Various Bike Week listings at Biking in L.A., Metro, LADOT, C.I.C.L.E. – co-host of Pasadena Bike Week, Santa Monica Spoke, LACBC, city of Santa Clarita, and ActiveSGV.
- Tuesday 5/14 – Good Samaritan Hospital will host their annual Blessing of the Bikes. The event will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. at Good Sam at 616 Witmer Street in Central City West. Details at Blessing of the Bicycles website.
- Wednesday 5/15 – CiclaValley will host the 2019 Ride of Silence to commemorate people who have been injured or lost while cycling in public roadways. Meet at the Metro Red/Purple Line Vermont/Wilshire station courtyard, gathering at 6:30 p.m. for a prompt 7 p.m. departure. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday-Thursday 5/15-16 – The Metro board will convene its monthly committee meetings where business is worked out in advance of the full board meeting. See Metro webpage for agendas and staff reports.
- Thursday 5/16 – Thursday is Bike-to-Work Day! There will be various pit stops at locations around L.A. County. The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a pit stop on Spring Street in downtown L.A. The LADOT hosts another at 4th and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown. Bike Culver City and Culver City Bus will host one on Ballona Creek at Duquesne Avenue. Some additional sites available on Metro’s Bike Month map listings. If you wear a helmet, get free rides on Metro and LADOT transit.
- Friday 5/17 – Westside Urban Forum will host a panel discussion on Congestion Pricing on the Westside and Beyond. The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Helms Bakery District at 8800 Venice Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Details at WUF webpage or Facebook event.
- Saturday 5/18 – The city of Santa Monica will host a bike ride with City Manager Rick Cole to celebrate the city’s green bike lanes. Free ride departs at 10 a.m. from City Hall at 1685 Main Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 5/18 – Walk Bike Burbank will host a Chandler Path Pedal to Empanadas, gathering at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. departure from the Chandler Bike Path at Clybourn Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 5/18 – Culver City will host a community open house for a planned new Ballona Creek bike/walk path gate at Jackson Avenue. Some neighbors are against creek access, preferring gates lock people out of the path; others are supportive of greater walk/bike access including facilitating safe cycling to nearby schools. It is important that active transportation supporters show up to counter NIMBY pressure. The meeting will take place from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Carlson Park at the intersection of Braddock Drive and Motor Avenue. Details at event flier.
- Sunday 5/19 – 626 Golden Streets returns to the San Gabriel Valley. The five-mile Mission to Mission route extends through San Gabriel, Alhambra and South Pasadena – with convenient car-free access via the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station. The family-friendly open streets festival is free to all; walk, run, bike, skate or scooter your way through car-free streets. Golden Streets will include great activity hubs, featuring: live entertainment, cultural performances, inflatable obstacle courses, games/arts for kids, photo booths, electric bike demos, historic tours, and more. Event details at Golden Streets webpage.
- Sunday 5/19 – Streets Are For Everyone will host its Finish the Ride ride/walk events in Griffith Park. Details at Finish the Ride or Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.