This Week In Livable Streets

626 Golden Streets returns this Sunday! Also, this is Bike Week, with Thursday Bike-to-Work Day and plenty of bike-to-work events.

– 626 Golden Streets returns to the San Gabriel Valley. The five-mile Mission to Mission route extends through San Gabriel, Alhambra and South Pasadena – with convenient car-free access via the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station. The family-friendly open streets festival is free to all; walk, run, bike, skate or scooter your way through car-free streets. Golden Streets will include great activity hubs, featuring: live entertainment, cultural performances, inflatable obstacle courses, games/arts for kids, photo booths, electric bike demos, historic tours, and more. Event details at Golden Streets webpage. Sunday 5/19 – Streets Are For Everyone will host its Finish the Ride ride/walk events in Griffith Park. Details at Finish the Ride or Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.