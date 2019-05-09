Today’s Headlines

  • Judge OKs Homeless Housing For Metro Boyle Heights Site (LAT)
  • Chinatown Activists Sue Over Lack of Affordable Housing in Development (Curbed)
  • The Troubles with Wesson-Supported Expo/Crenshaw South L.A. District Square (LAT)
  • Coalition Plans to Develop Skid Row Affordable Housing Site (Urbanize)
  • San Pedro, Wilmington, Watts Homeless Housing Move Forward (Daily Breeze)
  • West Hollywood Considering Sunset Blvd Bulb-Outs (WeHoVille)
  • How To Ride Metro (Curbed)
  • Metro’s Cornejo Becomes Pasadena’s New Transportation Head (Colorado Blvd)
  • Old Town Monrovia Expanding Parking (SGV Tribune)
  • Blame CA Democrats For Higher Gas Prices (Daily News)
  • Long Beach Makes Top 50 Bike-Friendly Cities (LB Post)
  • Video Of A Failed Skid Row Bike Theft (Reddit)

