Today’s Headlines

SBLA awards dinner is tonight at 6 p.m. Right now, there are a few tickets left – order here by 10 a.m. today – or email joe[at]streetsblog.org to check if we’ll have any tickets available at the door.

Judge OKs Homeless Housing For Metro Boyle Heights Site (LAT)

Chinatown Activists Sue Over Lack of Affordable Housing in Development (Curbed)

The Troubles with Wesson-Supported Expo/Crenshaw South L.A. District Square (LAT)

Coalition Plans to Develop Skid Row Affordable Housing Site (Urbanize)

San Pedro, Wilmington, Watts Homeless Housing Move Forward (Daily Breeze)

West Hollywood Considering Sunset Blvd Bulb-Outs (WeHoVille)

How To Ride Metro (Curbed)

Metro’s Cornejo Becomes Pasadena’s New Transportation Head (Colorado Blvd)

Old Town Monrovia Expanding Parking (SGV Tribune)

Blame CA Democrats For Higher Gas Prices (Daily News)

Long Beach Makes Top 50 Bike-Friendly Cities (LB Post)

Video Of A Failed Skid Row Bike Theft (Reddit)

