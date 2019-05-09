Today’s Headlines
- Judge OKs Homeless Housing For Metro Boyle Heights Site (LAT)
- Chinatown Activists Sue Over Lack of Affordable Housing in Development (Curbed)
- The Troubles with Wesson-Supported Expo/Crenshaw South L.A. District Square (LAT)
- Coalition Plans to Develop Skid Row Affordable Housing Site (Urbanize)
- San Pedro, Wilmington, Watts Homeless Housing Move Forward (Daily Breeze)
- West Hollywood Considering Sunset Blvd Bulb-Outs (WeHoVille)
- How To Ride Metro (Curbed)
- Metro’s Cornejo Becomes Pasadena’s New Transportation Head (Colorado Blvd)
- Old Town Monrovia Expanding Parking (SGV Tribune)
- Blame CA Democrats For Higher Gas Prices (Daily News)
- Long Beach Makes Top 50 Bike-Friendly Cities (LB Post)
- Video Of A Failed Skid Row Bike Theft (Reddit)
