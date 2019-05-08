Today’s Headlines
- Steve Lopez On SB50, High-Density Housing, and Historic Neighborhoods (LAT)
- Exide Elevates Toxic Lead Levels In Baby Teeth Nearby (L.A. Taco)
- Person Stabbed Outside MacArthur Park Subway Station (ABC7)
- Nipsey Hussle’s Plan To Beat Gentrification (LAT)
- Lyft And Uber Drivers Striking – Today (LAT, Curbed, LAist)
- Bird Is Also Selling E-Scooters (LAT)
- 2028 L.A. Olympics To Be Held In Toronto Because of Tax Incentives (Onion)
