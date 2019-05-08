Today’s Headlines

Streetsblog L.A.’s awards dinner is tomorrow, and we have a dozen tickets left! If you want to go and you can’t do the full $100, choose sliding scale here – or email joe[at]streetsblog.org

Steve Lopez On SB50, High-Density Housing, and Historic Neighborhoods (LAT)

Exide Elevates Toxic Lead Levels In Baby Teeth Nearby (L.A. Taco)

Person Stabbed Outside MacArthur Park Subway Station (ABC7)

Nipsey Hussle’s Plan To Beat Gentrification (LAT)

Lyft And Uber Drivers Striking – Today (LAT, Curbed, LAist)

Bird Is Also Selling E-Scooters (LAT)

2028 L.A. Olympics To Be Held In Toronto Because of Tax Incentives (Onion)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA