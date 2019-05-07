Today’s Headlines
May 9 Awards Dinner is the day after tomorrow! See you there!
- Carnage: 80MPH Highland Park Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two Brothers (ABC7, Daily News)
…Compton Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman To Die (KTLA)
- 405 Freeway Travel Times Still Awful After Widening (Curbed)
…but Caltrans and LOS said it would be better
- L.A. Bikeability Ranking Tanks (Biking in L.A.)
- Affordable Housing Replacing SaMo Gas Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Has Best Koreatown Outside Korea (Curbed)
- Man Stabbed On Metrolink Train In Acton (Daily News, FoxLA)