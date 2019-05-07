Today’s Headlines

May 9 Awards Dinner is the day after tomorrow! See you there!

Carnage: 80MPH Highland Park Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two Brothers (ABC7, Daily News)

…Compton Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman To Die (KTLA)

405 Freeway Travel Times Still Awful After Widening (Curbed)

…but Caltrans and LOS said it would be better

L.A. Bikeability Ranking Tanks (Biking in L.A.)

Affordable Housing Replacing SaMo Gas Station (Urbanize)

L.A. Has Best Koreatown Outside Korea (Curbed)

Man Stabbed On Metrolink Train In Acton (Daily News, FoxLA)