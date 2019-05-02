Today’s Headlines

Newsom Plans to Push Ahead with High Speed Rail w/Less Contractors (LAT)

An Explanation of Protected Bike Lanes Before Meeting on Union Street Project in Pasadena (Star-News)

CA Population Growth Is Slow, State Hemorrhaging Young Couples (LAT)

32 Unit Affordable Housing Project Finishes Construction at Expo/Western (Urbanize)

Everyone Loves Union Station Now, But It Has Dark Past (LAT)

Union Station’s Traxx Closes Its Doors (Eater)

Street Vendors Are “Legal” But Can They Afford New Fees (LAist)

Krekorian, Bayen (and me!) Discuss City Council’s New Waze Strategy (Air Talk/KPCC)