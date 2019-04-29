Today’s Headlines
- Smoggy LA Sets Goals for Electric Cars and Cleaner Buildings (LAT)
- But Annenberg Report Looks at Transit’s Chances to Fix Smoggy Skyline (USC News)
- SGV Cities Blast Metro for Car-Centric Project List for Former 710 Expansion Funds (Star-News)
- Metro/Dodgers Move Forward on Gondola Plans (NBC4)
- But a Rapid Bus Line from NoHo to Pasadena? That’s Gotta Wait (Star-News)
- Even as Trump Huffs and Puffs, CAHSR Seeks More Federal Funds (Bloomberg)
- The “Red Cup Project” Demonstrates that Venice Blvd Needs More Protected Bike Lanes (Rabi Abonour/Twitter)
- Beach Streets Open Streets Event a Success in Long Beach (LB Post)
- Venice Community Housing Says “Homeless Sweeps” Aren’t Working (Curbed)
