Today’s Headlines

  • Smoggy LA Sets Goals for Electric Cars and Cleaner Buildings (LAT)
  • But Annenberg Report Looks at Transit’s Chances to Fix Smoggy Skyline (USC News)
  • SGV Cities Blast Metro for Car-Centric Project List for Former 710 Expansion Funds (Star-News)
  • Metro/Dodgers Move Forward on Gondola Plans (NBC4)
  • But a Rapid Bus Line from NoHo to Pasadena? That’s Gotta Wait (Star-News)
  • Even as Trump Huffs and Puffs, CAHSR Seeks More Federal Funds (Bloomberg)
  • The “Red Cup Project” Demonstrates that Venice Blvd Needs More Protected Bike Lanes (Rabi Abonour/Twitter)
  • Beach Streets Open Streets Event a Success in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Venice Community Housing Says “Homeless Sweeps” Aren’t Working (Curbed)

