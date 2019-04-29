Will we see you at our May 9 Awards Dinner?

Smoggy LA Sets Goals for Electric Cars and Cleaner Buildings (LAT)

But Annenberg Report Looks at Transit’s Chances to Fix Smoggy Skyline (USC News)

SGV Cities Blast Metro for Car-Centric Project List for Former 710 Expansion Funds (Star-News)

Metro/Dodgers Move Forward on Gondola Plans (NBC4)

But a Rapid Bus Line from NoHo to Pasadena? That’s Gotta Wait (Star-News)

Even as Trump Huffs and Puffs, CAHSR Seeks More Federal Funds (Bloomberg)

The “Red Cup Project” Demonstrates that Venice Blvd Needs More Protected Bike Lanes (Rabi Abonour/Twitter)

Beach Streets Open Streets Event a Success in Long Beach (LB Post)

Venice Community Housing Says “Homeless Sweeps” Aren’t Working (Curbed)

