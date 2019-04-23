Today’s Headlines
- Metro Gets Delayed Fed OK For Purple Line Extension 3 (Curbed, The Source)
- Metro’s Using Big Data To Reorganize Bus Service (Wired)
- Bicycling Looks At L.A. New Ghost Bike Law
- Affordable Housing Planned For South L.A. Manchester Church Parking (Urbanize)
- How To Build Denser Housing While Minimizing Gentrification (LAT)
- 13,000 People Left L.A., High Rent Blamed (NBC4)
- Climate Activists Protest At Universal (LAT)
- Enviros Expect Newsom To End CA Oil Drilling (LAT)
- Court Rules Chalking Tires Parking Enforcement Is Illegal (NBC)
