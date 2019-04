Today’s Headlines

L.A. City Council Opposes S.B.50 Transit Density Bill (Curbed)

Pomona Looks To Ban E-Scooters (SGV Tribune)

Venice Group Raises $200K To Fight Homeless Housing (Curbed)

City Dismisses Road Diet Foe Claim Of Illegal Voting (Los Feliz Ledger)

Santa Monica Approves Plan To Replace Parking Structure With Housing (SMDP)

High Gas Prices Blamed On Mystery Surcharge (Daily News)

Honda Celebrating Earth Day With Free Gas For Hybrid Cars (Pasadena Now)

