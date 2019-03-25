Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Spent 10 Years, $20M On MyFigueroa (LAT)
    …MyFigueroa Is Everything Wrong With L.A. Street Improvement Efforts (LAT)
  • Ride-Hail Drivers Struggling And Striking (LAT)
  • Driver Crashes Into, Destroys Elysian Valley Traffic Victim Memorial (@daveedkapoor Twitter)
  • 12 Injured In 30-Car Crash On 5 Freeway Near Gorman (SF Gate, LAT)
  • PD Asking For Help To Identify Driver In 2018 Glassell Park Hit-and-Run (Eastsider)
  • Man Shot At Metro Vermont/Sunset Station (LAT)
  • How To Report Improperly Parked E-Scooters (Curbed)
  • Ground Broken For LB Affordable Housing At PCH Station (Urbanize)
  • Small Park Planned Near Boyle Heights Soto Station (Urbanize)
  • Multi-Family Housing Is California’s Future (LAT)
  • 30-Story Tower Planned Above DTLA Regional Connector Station (Urbanize)
  • Ctr for Investigative Reporting Suing Beverly Hills Over Subway Transparency

