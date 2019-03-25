Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Spent 10 Years, $20M On MyFigueroa (LAT)
…MyFigueroa Is Everything Wrong With L.A. Street Improvement Efforts (LAT)
- Ride-Hail Drivers Struggling And Striking (LAT)
- Driver Crashes Into, Destroys Elysian Valley Traffic Victim Memorial (@daveedkapoor Twitter)
- 12 Injured In 30-Car Crash On 5 Freeway Near Gorman (SF Gate, LAT)
- PD Asking For Help To Identify Driver In 2018 Glassell Park Hit-and-Run (Eastsider)
- Man Shot At Metro Vermont/Sunset Station (LAT)
- How To Report Improperly Parked E-Scooters (Curbed)
- Ground Broken For LB Affordable Housing At PCH Station (Urbanize)
- Small Park Planned Near Boyle Heights Soto Station (Urbanize)
- Multi-Family Housing Is California’s Future (LAT)
- 30-Story Tower Planned Above DTLA Regional Connector Station (Urbanize)
- Ctr for Investigative Reporting Suing Beverly Hills Over Subway Transparency
