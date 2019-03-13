Today’s Headlines

Celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day March 18 (The Source)

CSULA Breaks Ground On New 1500 Bed Dorm (Urbanize)

Carnage: Cyclist Killed In Fontana Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)

Sherman Oaks Folks Want Monorail Down 405 Freeway (Daily News)

7-Story Housing Project Under Construction At USC/Jefferson Expo Station (Urbanize)

65-Unit TOC Housing Planned In Hollywood Near 101 Freeway (Urbanize)

Safe Parking For Homeless Coming To Glassell Park (Boulevard Sentinel)

Third Of Times LAPD Used Force Involved Homeless Person (LAist)

