Today’s Headlines
- Metro Wants To Tax Ride-Hail – Lyft, Uber (LAT)
- Van Driver Crashes Into Boyle Hts Bus Stop Injures Six (Eastsider)
- Metro Bus Involved In Koreatown Crash (Daily News)
- Driver Crashes Stolen Car Into Gold Line In Highland Park (Eastsider)
- Planned Homeless Bridge Housing In Canoga Park (Daily News)
- Proposed Expansion Of Citadel To Include Hotels, Monorail (Urbanize)
- 4-Story 110-Unit Affordable Housing Planned For Sun Valley (Urbanize)
- SF Also Gives Cars Priority Over Surface Rail (SBSF)
