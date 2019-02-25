Today’s Headlines

  • Make Oscar Street Closures Permanent (Curbed)
  • Carnage: Cyclists Killed By South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver (Biking in L.A.)
  • LimeBike Pulling Bike-Share From CSUN And Monrovia (San Gabriel Tribune)
  • High Demand For Parking At So Cal Colleges (LAT)
  • Let Homeless College Students Park In Campus Lots (LAT)
  • Northeast L.A. Livable Streets Round-Up (Walk Eagle Rock)
  • State Cites Nearly 130 People Abusing Parking Placards In January (ABC7)
  • San Diego Eyes Shift To Denser Development (LAT)
  • Autonomous Shuttle To Begin Florida Operations (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA