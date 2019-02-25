Today’s Headlines
- Make Oscar Street Closures Permanent (Curbed)
- Carnage: Cyclists Killed By South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver (Biking in L.A.)
- LimeBike Pulling Bike-Share From CSUN And Monrovia (San Gabriel Tribune)
- High Demand For Parking At So Cal Colleges (LAT)
- Let Homeless College Students Park In Campus Lots (LAT)
- Northeast L.A. Livable Streets Round-Up (Walk Eagle Rock)
- State Cites Nearly 130 People Abusing Parking Placards In January (ABC7)
- San Diego Eyes Shift To Denser Development (LAT)
- Autonomous Shuttle To Begin Florida Operations (LAT)
