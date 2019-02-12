Today’s Headlines
- Former State Senator Kevin de Leon To Run For Huizar Council Seat (LAT)
- Sherman Oaks Homeowners Want Valley Rail To Be Underground (Daily News)
- Carnage: Bicyclist Killed In Possible South L.A. Street Race (Daily News)
…Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In City of Industry (SGV Tribune)
…Santa Clarita Driver Killed In Solo Crash (Daily News)
- Proposed Exposition Park Mixed-Use Complex To Plan Commission (Urbanize)
- Angelenos Working To End Homelessness (LAist)
