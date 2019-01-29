Today’s Headlines
- Tech Press Likes Metro’s Mobility On Demand Pilot (Wired, TechCrunch)
…More Coverage At: (LAist, Curbed, SGV Tribune, The Source)
- Winnetka Bike/Safety Open House Tonight (Daily News)
- First Reports On Blue Line Closure (LB Post, Curbed)
- Garcetti Calls For Audit Of LAPD Unit Racial Profiling (LAT)
- Carnage: Suspect Driver Arrested In Yesterday’s Deadly Redondo Hit-and-Run (ABC7)
…Driver, Passenger Die In Northridge Crash (Daily News)
- Is West Hollywood Really A Walkable City? (WeHoVille)
- Culver City Expo TOD Rising (Urbanize)
- LAist Overviews E-Scooter Injuries Study, Focuses On Helmets
