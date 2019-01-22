Today’s Headlines
- Metro Weighs Freeway Lane Tolls (LAT)
…LAT Editorial Board: Time For Congestion Pricing
- Vision Zero Is Not Making Streets Deadly (Biking in L.A.)
- What To Know About Blue Line Shutdown – Starts Jan 26 (Curbed)
- SGV Tribune On How Metro Can Fund Foothill Gold Line
- Downey Launching Zagster Bike-Share System This Thursday (Downey Patriot)
- Mobile Showers For Homeless Helping Cypress Park and Lincoln Hts (Eastsider)
- Stuck and Stressed – The Health Costs Of Car Traffic (NYT)
