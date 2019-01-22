This Week In Livable Streets
Homeless count, Metro board, River bike path, NextGen bus study, and more this week.
- Tuesday-Thursday 1/22-24 – Starting tonight, volunteer for L.A. County’s homeless count. Details at Greater L.A. Homeless Count website.
- Wednesday 1/23 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet starting at 1 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 1/23, Thursday 1/24, Saturday 1/26 and continuing through Wednesday 2/6 – Metro is continuing its series of ten public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. Wednesday’s meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at Dollarhide Community Center at 301 N. Tamarind Avenue in Compton. Thursday’s meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center at 85 East Holly Street. Saturday’s meeting will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Aspen Hall TE-101, 2215 South Grand Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles. Details at The Source.
- Thursday 1/24 – Metro will convene its monthly board meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. at the third floor board room at One Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting page.
- Starting Saturday 1/26 – Metro will host three community input meetings for the 8-mile L.A. River bike/walk path project closing the gap between Cypress Park and the city of Vernon via downtown L.A.. Meetings will take place: Saturday 1/26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Boyle Heights City Hall at 2130 E. 1st Street; Thursday 1/31 from 6-8 p.m. at SCI-Arc at 350 Merrick Street in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District; and Thursday 2/7 at the Cypress Park Recreation Center at 2630 Pepper Avenue. Meeting details at Metro project webpage.
- Sunday 1/27 – BUSted hosts a night of true stories about living car-free in Los Angeles. The fun takes place from 5-8 p.m. at Stories Books and Cafe at 1716 W. Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 1/27 – FilmedbyBike film festival will take place from 2-8:30 p.m. at Boomtown Brewery at 700 Jackson Street in the downtown L.A. Arts District. For details and to purchase tickets, see Facebook event.
- Next week, Tuesday 1/29 – LADOT and City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host a community meeting on planned safety upgrades for Winnetka Avenue. See LADOT website for details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.