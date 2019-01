Today’s Headlines

It’s Raining Quite A Bit (Curbed, LAist)

…And Teachers Are On Strike (LAist, LAT) Accessory Units Skyrocket After CA, L.A. Reforms (Next City via @CarterRubin)

ABC7 Tours Manny’s Bike Shop

L.A. Street Vendors Banned No More (NYT)

Carnage: One Dead In Palmdale Car Crash (Daily News)

Speeding Driver Crashes Into Pico Youth Center (SMDP)

Speed Limit Changes Coming To Eastside Streets (Eastsider)

Person Struck By Train At MacArthur Park Red Line Station (CBS Facebook)

