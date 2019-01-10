Today’s Headlines
- Curbed Outlines New Vision Zero Corridors/Intersections
- Trump Cronyism Playing Out In Beverly Hills Anti-Subway Push (Reveal)
- Pacific Palisades Driver Overturns Car Critically Injuring PCH Cyclist (CBS)
- County Votes To Support Safe Park Facilities (LAist)
- Blue Line Adjacent Affordable Housing Planned At Firestone (Urbanize)
- Driver Who Killed One In Boyle Hts Pleads Not Guilty (LAT)
- Anti-Gentrification Tagging In El Sereno (Curbed)
- Lincoln Heights Albion Riverside Park Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
- Metro Communications Chief Tonilas Returning To Denver (The Source)
