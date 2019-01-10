Monterey Park Stripes Buffered Bike Lanes On Riggin Street

New buffered bike lanes on Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
New buffered bike lanes on Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

The city of Monterey Park recently installed new buffered bike lanes on Riggin Street.

The bikeway extends 0.6-miles on West Riggin Street from Gerhart Avenue to Ferdinand Avenue. Riggin is a fairly wide east-west street about four blocks north of the 60 Freeway. It is largely one- and two-story residential, with some retail at major intersections. The street has very few driveways, as residential parking is largely accessed via a parallel alley.

New buffered bike lanes on Riggin Street in Monterey Park
New buffered bike lanes on Riggin Street in Monterey Park

The buffered bike lanes were added without removing any through-traffic lanes, but the city did reallocate space from a striped median lane.

At both ends, the facility becomes a sharrowed bike route. The sharrows take the bikeway west a block to Atlantic Boulevard where Riggin becomes Avenida Cesar Chavez at East L.A. College. West of Ferdinand where Riggin narrows, the sharrowed bike route extends a half-mile to Wilcox Avenue. There is also a sharrowed bike route four blocks south on Gerhart to the city’s southern border where the bike route connects to the Gerhart bike lanes south of the 60 Freeway in unincorporated East Los Angeles.

Riggin has sharrows west of Gerhart to Atlantic Blvd
Riggin has sharrows west of Gerhart to Atlantic Blvd
Riggin has a sharrowed bike route east to Wilcox Avenue
Riggin has a sharrowed bike route east to Wilcox Avenue

The Riggin bike lanes are the beginning of the city of Monterey Park implementing its bicycle plan, adopted in 2014.

City of Monterey Park bike plan map
City of Monterey Park bike plan map

Thanks to BikeSGV for tweeting out a photo of the new lanes on January 2.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A Look At L.A.’s “Second Year” Bike Lane Implementation List

By Joe Linton |
Last week, the Los Angeles City Departments of City Planning (DCP) and Transportation (LADOT) hosted a webinar for the start of what they’re calling “2010 Bicycle Plan Second Year Implementation.” The Webinar presentation materials are posted online here. SBLA covered some news from the webinar last friday. Today’s article focuses on the “Second Year” projects and […]

LADOT Releases Annual Report, New Bikeway Mileage Declining

By Joe Linton |
Last week, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) released its Annual Report for the 2015-2016 Fiscal Year [PDF]. There are plenty of worthwhile accomplishments detailed in the annual report, but some disappointing news in that LADOT bikeway implementation has slowed. Among the good news are some features that Streetsblog readers may be familiar with: […]
LADOT recently installed protected bike lanes on Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

New Protected Bike Lanes on Foothill Blvd in Sunland-Tujunga

By Joe Linton |
In early April, LADOT added protected bike lanes to a 0.7-mile stretch of Foothill Boulevard in the Sunland neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles. The protected lanes extend from the Tujunga Wash bridge (just west of Wentworth Street) to Sunland Boulevard. The project closed a gap between existing bike lanes on Sunland Boulevard and […]

Eyes on the Street: Venice Boulevard Resurfaced, Bike Lanes Soon?

By Joe Linton |
Thanks to friend of the blog and L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee Chair Jeff Jacobberger for spotting this and bringing it to the attention of the city of L.A. Transportation Department (LADOT) and SBLA. Venice Boulevard was recently resurfaced between Western Avenue and Arlington Avenue. This portion of Venice Boulevard did not have bike lanes […]