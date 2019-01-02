Today’s Headlines
- West Coast Beating East Coast On Transportation (NYT)
- Metro’s 2018 Year in Review (The Source)
- Metro 2019 Closures For Construction, Repair (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Glendale Woman Arrested In Deadly Hit-and-Run Crime (LAT)
…In Santa Ana Person Found Dead, Struck By Several Freeway Drivers (LAT)
…Worker Crushed By Car He Was Working On In Sun Valley (LAT)
- San Bernardino Wants To Look At Alternatives To Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
- Senior Apartments Under Construction At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)
- Driver Strikes, Hospitalizes Bicycling San Jose Mayor (LAT)
- Arizona Residents Repeatedly Physically Attack Autonomous Vehicles (Price Tags)
- Seattle Seeks To Automate Bus-Only Lane Enforcement (Seattle Times)
- Eight Amazing L.A. Bike Rides (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA