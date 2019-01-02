Today’s Headlines

  • West Coast Beating East Coast On Transportation (NYT)
  • Metro’s 2018 Year in Review (The Source)
  • Metro 2019 Closures For Construction, Repair (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Glendale Woman Arrested In Deadly Hit-and-Run Crime (LAT)
    …In Santa Ana Person Found Dead, Struck By Several Freeway Drivers (LAT)
    …Worker Crushed By Car He Was Working On In Sun Valley (LAT)
  • San Bernardino Wants To Look At Alternatives To Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
  • Senior Apartments Under Construction At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)
  • Driver Strikes, Hospitalizes Bicycling San Jose Mayor (LAT)
  • Arizona Residents Repeatedly Physically Attack Autonomous Vehicles (Price Tags)
  • Seattle Seeks To Automate Bus-Only Lane Enforcement (Seattle Times)
  • Eight Amazing L.A. Bike Rides (LAist)

