Today’s Headlines

West Coast Beating East Coast On Transportation (NYT)

Metro’s 2018 Year in Review (The Source)

Metro 2019 Closures For Construction, Repair (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: Glendale Woman Arrested In Deadly Hit-and-Run Crime (LAT)

…In Santa Ana Person Found Dead, Struck By Several Freeway Drivers (LAT)

…Worker Crushed By Car He Was Working On In Sun Valley (LAT)

…In Santa Ana Person Found Dead, Struck By Several Freeway Drivers (LAT) …Worker Crushed By Car He Was Working On In Sun Valley (LAT) San Bernardino Wants To Look At Alternatives To Gold Line (SGV Tribune)

Senior Apartments Under Construction At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)

Driver Strikes, Hospitalizes Bicycling San Jose Mayor (LAT)

Arizona Residents Repeatedly Physically Attack Autonomous Vehicles (Price Tags)

Seattle Seeks To Automate Bus-Only Lane Enforcement (Seattle Times)

Eight Amazing L.A. Bike Rides (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA