SGV Connect 34 – An End of the Year Chat with Joe and Melanie

Welcome to the last episode of SGV Connect for 2018. Today, Kris Fortin and Damien Newton talk with Melanie Curry and Joe Linton. The two Streetsblog editors join us to look back at some of the biggest stories from 2018 and look ahead to what’s anticipated in 2019.

Gas taxes debates, Proposition 6, and Keep Pasadena Moving are in our rear-view helmet mirror and the 626 open streets, the last chance to halt climate change, and, well, Keep Pasadena Moving are on the road ahead.

