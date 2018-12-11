Today’s Headlines
- Activist Who Pushed “Bicyclists Bill of Rights” in L.A. Now Pushing “Mobility Bill of Rights“
- Rampart Village Council Considers It, and Motion to End Vision Zero at Tonight’s Meeting (Biking in L.A.)
- Op/Ed: Want Congestion Free Streets and Better Transit? Try Congestion Pricing (LAT)
- Twitter User Tours Crenshaw Line Extension and Takes a Lot of Pictures (TransitPassLA/Twitter)
- Metro Getting Pushback for Car-Centric Alternative to 710 Big Dig (Curbed)
- Kill Someone with a Hit and Run…Get Probation (Daily News)
- Suspect Arrested in Pacoima Hit and Run That Killed Person Sleeping in Car (Daily News)
- Blue Line Will Soon Be the “A Line” (LB Post)
- High Speed Rail Authority Celebrates “Year of Progress and Change” (Global Railway Review)
