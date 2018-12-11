Today’s Headlines

Activist Who Pushed “Bicyclists Bill of Rights” in L.A. Now Pushing “Mobility Bill of Rights“

Rampart Village Council Considers It, and Motion to End Vision Zero at Tonight’s Meeting (Biking in L.A.)

Op/Ed: Want Congestion Free Streets and Better Transit? Try Congestion Pricing (LAT)

Twitter User Tours Crenshaw Line Extension and Takes a Lot of Pictures (TransitPassLA/Twitter)

Metro Getting Pushback for Car-Centric Alternative to 710 Big Dig (Curbed)

Kill Someone with a Hit and Run…Get Probation (Daily News)

Suspect Arrested in Pacoima Hit and Run That Killed Person Sleeping in Car (Daily News)

Blue Line Will Soon Be the “A Line” (LB Post)

High Speed Rail Authority Celebrates “Year of Progress and Change” (Global Railway Review)

Get California Headlines here, and Nation-Wide Headlines here.