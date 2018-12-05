Today’s Headlines

  • Leimert Park Bike Shop Fosters Mobility Justice (Intersections South L.A.)
  • Driver Kills One In Fiery Crash On 101 Freeway In Van Nuys (LAT, Daily News)
  • WeHo City Council Asks To Study Options To Replace Bike-Share (WeHoVille)
  • Metro Upgrading Union Station Chavez/Vignes Bus Stop (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica ‘Arroyo’ Affordable Housing Project Opens (Urbanize)
  • KPCC Looks At the Lax Enforcement Of 3-Foot Passing Bike Law
  • Expensive For Metro To Accelerate Highway [and transit] Projects For Olympics (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA