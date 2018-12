Today’s Headlines

Sweeping Anti-Road Diet Motion Fails (Biking in L.A.)

Brain-Injured Woman Sues CicLAvia (ABC7)

Get Out Of Your Car To Save California (LB Post)

Carnage: Santa Ana Drunk Driver Kills One (LAT)

Neighbors Question Giant Cloud Over Elysian Valley Metrolink In May (Daily News)

West Hollywood To Consider Motion To End Municipal Bike-Share (WeHoVille)

Electric Bikes Can Make Cities Safer (Curbed)

Neighbor Challenges Expo-Adjacent Small Lot Subdivision Project (Urbanize)

CHP Stop Auto-Pilot Tesla, With Drunk Driver Asleep, In Redwood City (LAT)

The Struggle To Desegregate L.A. (Curbed)

