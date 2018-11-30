Today’s Headlines
- Climate Peril: CA Pushing, But Failing On Transportation (LAT)
- L.A. Updating – Mostly Increasing – Speed Limits (LAT)
- LADOT Returns Wrongheaded Beg Buttons To MyFig (Biking in L.A.)
- Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Expo Line Train Near Expo Park (KTLA5)
- Streetsblog Chief: Bring On E-Bikes And E-Scooters (LAT)
- L.A.: 365 Car Crashes Reported During 4-Hour Rain (KTLA5)
- Cm Huizar And Wife Alledged Illegal Fundraising Activity (LAT)
- What L.A. Could Do With Way Less Car Parking (Fast Company)
- Plan Commission Supports Weingart Homeless Housing, Rejects Appeal (Urbanize)
…Plan Commission Approves ADU Ban In Many Hillside Areas (Curbed)
