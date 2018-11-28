Today’s Headlines
- Musk Sepulveda Tunnel Project Dead Due To Homeowner Org Lawsuit (LAT, NBC, ABC7)
- Man Found Dead On Gold Line In Duarte, Suspect In Custody (ABC7, SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Redondo Beach 6-Vehicle Crash Kills Person (Daily Breeze)
…Whittier Hit-and-Run Killer Caught In Australia (Biking in L.A.)
- Reseda Boulevard Receiving $17M Upgrade (Urbanize)
- Street Vending Set To Be Legalized In L.A. (ELACC, Daily News)
- City Announces Details For New San Pedro Bridge Housing (Daily Breeze)
- PLUM Approves Historic Status For Old LAT Bldg, Redevelopment OK (Urbanize)
- Ramparts Temple Hospital Razed, Site Being Redeveloped As Housing (Urbanize)
- Anonymous Artist Is Upgrading Eastside Bus Stops (LAT)
- ADU Construction Blocked Due To Power Lines (Curbed)
- Black Friday Shows America’s Sad Parking Glut (CityLab)
- Alhambra Bans E-Scooters (SGV Tribune)
…E-Scooters Arrive In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
- More On CA’s Scary New Climate Change Report (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA