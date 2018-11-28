Today’s Headlines

  • Musk Sepulveda Tunnel Project Dead Due To Homeowner Org Lawsuit (LAT, NBC, ABC7)
  • Man Found Dead On Gold Line In Duarte, Suspect In Custody (ABC7, SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Redondo Beach 6-Vehicle Crash Kills Person (Daily Breeze)
    …Whittier Hit-and-Run Killer Caught In Australia (Biking in L.A.)
  • Reseda Boulevard Receiving $17M Upgrade (Urbanize)
  • Street Vending Set To Be Legalized In L.A. (ELACCDaily News)
  • City Announces Details For New San Pedro Bridge Housing (Daily Breeze)
  • PLUM Approves Historic Status For Old LAT Bldg, Redevelopment OK (Urbanize)
  • Ramparts Temple Hospital Razed, Site Being Redeveloped As Housing (Urbanize)
  • Anonymous Artist Is Upgrading Eastside Bus Stops (LAT)
  • ADU Construction Blocked Due To Power Lines (Curbed)
  • Black Friday Shows America’s Sad Parking Glut (CityLab)
  • Alhambra Bans E-Scooters (SGV Tribune)
    …E-Scooters Arrive In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
  • More On CA’s Scary New Climate Change Report (LAT)

