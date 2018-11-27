Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Bike Corrals

Culver City's first bike corral on Washington Boulevard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Culver City's first bike corral on Washington Boulevard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Downtown Culver City has bike corrals!

In 2012, the city installed its first bike corral on Washington Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Jean Place, in front of The Conservatory coffee shop.

Recently, the city added a new bike corral on Culver Boulevard between Main Street and Canfield Avenue, across from the historic Culver Hotel. On October 29 Culver City held a ribbon-cutting for the second corral.

Sage Law Partners' Maren Neufeld at the October ribbon-cutting for downtown Culver City's new bike corral. Photo by Darrel Menthe
Sage Law Partners’ Maren Neufeld at the October ribbon-cutting for downtown Culver City’s new bike corral. Photo by Alex Fisch

In a statement to Streetsblog, Culver City Downtown Business Association (DBA) President Darrel Menthe praised the corral for providing much-needed parking space for bicycles without further encroaching on pedestrian sidewalks. Menthe further stated, “Just as important, the partnership between the DBA and the City here is a sign that bikes should be welcome in our downtown. The new bike corral in Downtown Culver City makes a statement because it is visible, at the very center of the downtown area. The idea is to set the tone. We want to be ahead of the curve here in the Downtown.”

Downtown Culver City's new bike corral on Culver Boulevard near Canfield Avenue
Downtown Culver City’s new Culver Boulevard bike corral this morning. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
Metro wants your input at a series of community meetings regarding its draft sales tax expenditure plan. There are meetings on parking reforms, Boyle Heights joint development, zoning code, and Long Beach’s bike plan. Top it off with rides and ice cream on Sunday! Monday 4/11 tonight – Metro is hosting meetings to receive input on its […]

Bike Corrals for the City of Los Angeles

By Joe Linton and Ramon Martinez |
A bike corral on York Blvd.  Rendering by Matt Schodorf Due to Los Angeles City Council leadership and community advocacy, bike corrals may soon be coming to Los Angeles. The April 14th meeting of the city’s  Transportation Committee is scheduled to hear a council motion on implementation of a pilot corral in Northeast Los Angeles. Here’s the backstory on how […]

Culver City Walks, Not Runs, Towards Transportation Sustainability

By Damien Newton |
Following the decline of the studios in the 1960’s and 1970’s, Culver City had to reinvent itself.  In the 1990’s, the city once commonly referred to as “The Heart of Screenland” undertook an aggressive campaign to revitalize their Downtown area that was mostly successful in attracting businesses and tourists to bolster the city’s economy.  Today, nearly […]