Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Bike Corrals

Downtown Culver City has bike corrals!

In 2012, the city installed its first bike corral on Washington Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Jean Place, in front of The Conservatory coffee shop.

Recently, the city added a new bike corral on Culver Boulevard between Main Street and Canfield Avenue, across from the historic Culver Hotel. On October 29 Culver City held a ribbon-cutting for the second corral.

In a statement to Streetsblog, Culver City Downtown Business Association (DBA) President Darrel Menthe praised the corral for providing much-needed parking space for bicycles without further encroaching on pedestrian sidewalks. Menthe further stated, “Just as important, the partnership between the DBA and the City here is a sign that bikes should be welcome in our downtown. The new bike corral in Downtown Culver City makes a statement because it is visible, at the very center of the downtown area. The idea is to set the tone. We want to be ahead of the curve here in the Downtown.”